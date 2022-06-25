Evercore ISI Cuts New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $40.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NYSE:NYT opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 346.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

