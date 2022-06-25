EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $319.72

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.72 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.99). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.99), with a volume of 13,219 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 312.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47.
