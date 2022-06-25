EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $319.72

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.72 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.99). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.99), with a volume of 13,219 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 312.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

