ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0409

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $239,116.64 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001932 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

