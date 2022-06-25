Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Faceter has a total market cap of $333,523.97 and $17,451.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

