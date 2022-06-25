FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.75-$13.15 EPS.

NYSE:FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $326.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

