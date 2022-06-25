FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

