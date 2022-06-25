FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.
Shares of FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
