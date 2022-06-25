FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
