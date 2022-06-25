FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

