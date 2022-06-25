Financial Survey: Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz N/A N/A -187.31% WEX 6.41% 21.38% 3.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Helbiz and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 8 0 2.62

WEX has a consensus target price of $209.54, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Helbiz.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helbiz and WEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 2.09 -$71.97 million N/A N/A WEX $1.85 billion 3.94 $140,000.00 $2.76 58.65

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WEX beats Helbiz on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz (Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

