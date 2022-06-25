First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of FRBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 99,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,932. The company has a market cap of $264.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

