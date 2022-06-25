First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of FRBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 99,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,932. The company has a market cap of $264.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
