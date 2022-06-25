First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPA opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

