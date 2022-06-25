First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

