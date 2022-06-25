First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,023,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $940,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.