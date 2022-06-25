First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $41.91 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter.

