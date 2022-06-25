First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.04% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

