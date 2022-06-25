First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on June 30th

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.768 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares during the period.

