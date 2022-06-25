First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.