First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $35.10 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

