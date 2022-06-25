First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NXTG opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period.

