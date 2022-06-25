First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

NASDAQ:FPXE opened at $19.64 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period.

