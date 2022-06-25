First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

NASDAQ:FJP opened at $41.48 on Friday. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period.

