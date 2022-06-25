First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $29.32 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.54% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

