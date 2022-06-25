First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period.

