First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of FTA opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period.

