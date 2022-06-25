First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

