First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.