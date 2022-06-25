First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 65,084 shares during the last quarter.

