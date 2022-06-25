First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $122.72 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,802,000.

