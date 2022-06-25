First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of QABA opened at $50.40 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QABA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

