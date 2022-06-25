First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of QCLN opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $83.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

