First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

