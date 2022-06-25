First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FTXN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter.

