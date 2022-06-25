First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $23.62 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the period.

