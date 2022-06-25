First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.974 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

RFDI stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter.

