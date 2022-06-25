First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of FTSL opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 80.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period.

