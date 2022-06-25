First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

