First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ FYX opened at $78.71 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

