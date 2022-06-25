First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:FYT opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $54.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,221 shares in the last quarter.

