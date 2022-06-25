First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

