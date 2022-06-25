First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

RNDV opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.63% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

