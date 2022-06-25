Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

