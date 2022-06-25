FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.37

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$186.37 and traded as low as C$151.55. FirstService shares last traded at C$155.44, with a volume of 53,109 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.

The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.74.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.4885561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

