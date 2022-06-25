Flow Price Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Flow has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $47.96 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00007971 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

