Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,552 shares during the period. Flowers Foods makes up 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

