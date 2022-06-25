Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £138.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £134.50 ($164.75) to £138.20 ($169.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($195.86) to £126 ($154.34) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.86) to £138 ($169.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13,955.00.

PDYPY opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

