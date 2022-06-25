ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,855 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 11.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.