ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.