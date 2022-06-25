ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,835 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

