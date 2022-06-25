ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $86,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. HF Sinclair comprises about 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

