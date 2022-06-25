ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,613 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,613 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

BATS:SMDV opened at $59.03 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

