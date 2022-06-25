Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

